Adderbury string quartet to perform at Chipping Norton's St Mary's Church.

On November 3 at 19:30, the quartet will perform two pieces, one by Czech composer Antonin Dvorak and the other by French composer Claude Debussy.

Entry on the door is £16.00 for adults and £5.00 for students, while under 16s are free of charge.

There will be entry on the door or call 07711 606996 to reserve tickets.