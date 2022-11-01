Adderbury string quartet to perform at Chipping Norton's St Mary's Church
The Adderbury string quartet will play at Chipping Norton’s St Mary’s Church this Thursday.
By Jack Ingham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
On November 3 at 19:30, the quartet will perform two pieces, one by Czech composer Antonin Dvorak and the other by French composer Claude Debussy.
Entry on the door is £16.00 for adults and £5.00 for students, while under 16s are free of charge.
There will be entry on the door or call 07711 606996 to reserve tickets.
Full programme details for this and other concerts are on the website at adderburyensemble.com/.