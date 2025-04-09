Art, eat and critique at Kineton’s May Art Show

Kineton Art Group members show off their work

Kineton Art Group are holding their May Exhibition on 10th and 11th May. The Art Exhibition is a popular destination for both art and cake-lovers.

Our two 2024 exhibitions hosted nearly 700 visitors and an estimated 354 servings of our famous home-made cake were consumed. We are looking to topping that number (visitors AND cake consumption!) in May 2025!

Our 80 members all join in by exhibiting, baking and welcoming members of the public from near and far to the show.

Many of the artworks are for sale, along with unique and reasonably priced cards and prints.

A wide selection of art on display to purchase

We ask each of our visitors to vote for the painting they like the most. There is always a huge variety for you to select from – come and browse before you vote or buy and then revitalise with our tempting range of refreshments! The most popular painting at our Autumn Exhibition was Julie Dore’s As Embers of the Day Turn to Dusk. Julie’s beautiful textile picture features on the poster for the exhibition on 10th and 11th May 2025.

This May, the show coincides with Kineton’s Farmers’ market (10-12 a.m. on Saturday morning) so you can combine marketing and culture in one eco-friendly trip to Kineton. Visitors can be sure of a warm welcome to our lively village.

You can find us at kinetonartgroup.com or on our facebook page, Kineton Art Group (public).