ARCh opens its doors for Volunteers' Week

As Volunteers’ Week approaches, ARCh Assisted Reading for Children is inviting the public to discover how a few hours a week can help change a child’s life.

The local charity, which places trained volunteers in primary schools to support children with reading, confidence and wellbeing, is holding two special open office events next week. Visitors are welcome to drop in on Tuesday 3rd June from 10am to 1.30pm, or on Thursday 5th June from 12pm to 3pm, to learn more about the rewarding role of an ARCh reading helper.

Held at the ARCh office in Gobles Court, 7 Market Square, Bicester, the events will offer a chance to hear moving stories from current volunteers, see the impact of the charity’s work, and find out how to get involved. Refreshments will be available, and visitors can expect a warm welcome from the ARCh team.

Volunteers play a vital role in ARCh’s mission to help children become confident and enthusiastic readers. Working one-to-one with pupils in local schools, they offer encouragement, build trust, and make reading fun—often becoming a highlight of the school week for the children they support.

ARCh volunteers give a little time each week, building relationships and inspiring children to love reading.

“Volunteers are the heart of everything we do,” said Emma Orton, Recruitment Officer at ARCh. “These events are our way of celebrating their incredible contribution and showing others what a difference they can make.”

The charity is always looking for new volunteers, especially those who can commit to regular weekly sessions during term time. No teaching experience is necessary—just patience, reliability, and a love of books.

For anyone curious about volunteering, the open office days provide an ideal opportunity to learn more in a relaxed, informal setting.

For more information about ARCh and volunteering opportunities, visit www.archoxfordshire.org.uk or contact [email protected]