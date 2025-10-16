Aqualine launch UK ‘Tripwire’ EP tour in Banbury

Strummer Room Records Presents… Aqualine are set to kick off their Tripwire EP UK Tour with an explosive opening night at The Apothecary Tap, Banbury on Friday 17th October.

The Banbury show marks the first stop of the tour, celebrating the release of their latest EP Tripwire — a record that showcases the band’s signature blend of driving rhythms, cinematic textures, and emotive hooks.

Joining Aqualine on the night will be Oxford’s experimental trio iiis, bringing their immersive and genre-bending soundscapes to the stage.

Aqualine have been carving out a name for themselves across the UK’s live circuit, earning praise for their intense performances and richly layered sound — a perfect fit for The Apothecary Tap’s intimate live space

“We’re thrilled to be starting the Tripwire tour in Banbury,” says the band. “It’s always great to play somewhere new and connect with a crowd that’s as passionate about live music as we are.”

Event Details:

📅 Friday 17th October

📍 The Apothecary Tap, Banbury

🕖 Doors: 7:00pm - FREE ENTRY

🎵 Support: iiis (Oxford)

💷 Free Entry (18+)

Don’t miss this chance to catch Aqualine at the start of their UK journey — a night of bold new music and electric live energy.

