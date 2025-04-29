ApTap Fest 2 (including Punk at The Tap) comes to Banbury across the late May Bank Holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A festival within a festival at The Apothecary Tap.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Apothecary Tap, Banbury's beloved craft beer bar, is gearing up for an electrifying weekend of original live music during the May Bank Holiday. ApTap Fest 2 is set to be a festival within a festival, offering a unique experience for music enthusiasts in the area.

What is ApTap Fest 2?

ApTap Fest 2 is a music festival that promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for attendees. It kicks off on Friday evening with the live debut of local prog-rockers, Shire. The industrial noise-rock of Oxford's Sinews. The evening will be rounded off my Manchester's, The Dirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ApTap Fest 2 Poster

The festival will feature Punk at the Tap as its main event on Saturday. Attendees can expect a diverse range of punk-inspired music styles, from classic punk rock to modern interpretations of the genre. The day begins at 2pm and features Queen Eleanor's Cross, The Long Time Dead, Das GHOUL, YT-1300, Gutter Puppy, AWAP, Dude Smell & Order#227.

Sunday again will start at 2pm and features 5 original bands/artistes starting with the live debut of local teenager Cole Spencer-Davies, Americana-inspired singer-songwriter, Paul William Gibson. Aptap regulars Synthanasia will be bringing their 80's leaning Synth-Pop; local indie rockers, Life Underground and the festival will be brought to a close by Bloxham-based indie band, Seven O'Clock Junkies.

What Makes The Apothecary Tap the Perfect Venue?

The Apothecary Tap's reputation as Banbury's favourite craft beer bar makes it the ideal setting for ApTap Fest 2. With its cozy and welcoming atmosphere, extensive selection of craft beers, and commitment to supporting local talent, the venue provides the perfect backdrop for a music festival. Attendees can enjoy great music, delicious drinks, and a sense of community that sets The Apothecary Tap apart.

ApTap 2 Artwork

Support BARKS - Local Animal Rescue & Rehoming Charity

ApTap Fest 2 (incorporating Punk at the Tap) is FREE to attend. Bands and artists are giving their time and talent for free. So please give generously across the weekend and help raised much need funds for our chosen local charity, BARKS (Banbury Animal Rescue & Kindness Service).