Apply to attend free acting workshops devoted to Shakespeare

Image of Shakespeare

Thame Players are delighted to announce that they are hosting a set of three free acting workshops, entitled Sharing Shakespeare: Getting a Taste of His Language, at the Players Theatre, Thame, on the evenings of Monday 15th, Monday 22nd, and Monday 29th September. Bruce Alexander, the eminent Shakespearean actor, will be running the workshops. His first love is Shakespeare, and he has been in over twenty of his plays, many with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The workshops are open to anyone aged 18 or over, and no previous experience is required, although applicants should be fluent in English. When applying, applicants must say, in a single sentence, what they hope to get out of attending the workshops. They are expected to be popular, so applications should be made sooner not later. Successful applicants will be contacted by the end of July latest to confirm their places.

These workshops have been made possible through a grant from South Oxfordshire District Council’s Performing Arts Grants Scheme, which awards funding to projects that foster a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable performing arts scene in South Oxfordshire: increasing the range of arts opportunities available to local communities; supporting inclusive practice and celebrating diversity; developing local artistic talent; promoting innovation and excellence; and developing new audiences and participants in performing arts initiatives.

Councillor Georgina Heritage, arts portfolio holder at South Oxfordshire District Council, said, ‘We are thrilled that Thame Players’ application to the Performing Arts Grants Scheme 2024/25 has demonstrated their project’s alignment with community values and priorities and therefore been awarded the requested funding. We wish them every success with these workshops, devoted to the sonnets and plays of our greatest bard. Hosted by Bruce Alexander, a leading Shakespearean actor, we hope they help to develop local artistic talent.’

Bruce Alexander, Shakespearean actor

All three acting workshops will be held on stage at the Players Theatre, Nelson Street, Thame OX9 2DP, on these dates and times -

Monday 15th September 6.30 – 7.30 pm - An Introduction to Shakespeare’s plays and sonnets

Monday 22nd September 6.30 – 7.30 pm - Working on individual Shakespeare sonnets

Monday 29th September 6.30 - 8.30 pm - Working further on Shakespeare’s verse and reading sonnets to other participants

The workshops, designed for up to 14 participants, are open to anyone English-speaking and aged 18 and over. No previous acting experience is required.

To apply for a place, email Helen Johns at [email protected]. Include a single sentence stating what you hope to get out of attending the workshops. Your email will be acknowledged on receipt and your place will be confirmed by 31st July 2025. In the event that the workshops are over-subscribed, candidates will be selected to reflect a broad range of ages, experience, and availability for all three workshops