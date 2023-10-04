Applications open for The Great British Bake Off 2024!

The Great British Bake Off is looking for the next batch of home bakers for series 15 and it could be you in the famous white tent!

The Great British Bake Off is casting for a landmark 15th series judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and hosted by Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond. Applications are welcome from anyone over the age of 16 on 1st January 2024 and you must be a UK resident (including Isle of Man and Channel Islands). For full rules of entry visit www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk.

When filling out an application be sure to include as much information as possible. What type of baker are you? Why do you love baking? Make sure to include lots of photos of your bakes and show off your skills. Do not worry about being the best in all areas of baking, but a broader experience than just cakes is beneficial as there are lots of different disciplines covered on the show. Showing a willingness to learn and practice throughout the process would be great and everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses.

The closing date for applications is 1pm on 2nd January 2024. If your application is successful you will be contacted by a member of the casting team from Love Productions. If you have not heard back from the team by 9th February then unfortunately you have been unsuccessful this time. Unsuccessful applicants are strongly encouraged to keep practicing and apply again for future series - Dawn from Series 13 applied 10 times before she was successful and made it onto the show. You never know it might be your year!

Apply online now at www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk.