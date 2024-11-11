Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration theatrical premiere in the UK starting in cinemas on November 16

Mercury Studios and Fathom today announced the theatrical release date for iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli’s concert film, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration.

The film, which chronicles Bocelli’s three-day July concert event in Italy honouring his 30th anniversary in music, is set to be released in cinemas in the UK, starting on Saturday, November 16.

Fathom will also release the film globally over additional dates in November: Oxfordshire Cineworld Didcot 16/17 November, Cineworld Witney 16/17 November, Light Cinema, Banbury 16/17 November, Vue Bicester 16/17 November.

This marks the second time that Fathom has partnered with Bocelli - last year they released THE JOURNEY: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli. THE JOURNEY captivated audiences nationwide and landed in Fathom’s top 10 highest-grossing films of 2023.

Tickets are on sale now.

Journey to the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Lajatico, a breathtaking natural amphitheater in Tuscany, as Andrea Bocelli returns to his hometown to mark his 30th anniversary with a three-day concert event attended by more than 30,000 guests from around the world. The homecoming not only honors Bocelli’s illustrious career, but it holds profound significance for him - Teatro del Silenzio is the very place where his love of music first began and where he holds annual concerts paying homage to his Italian roots.

The once-in-a-lifetime concert showcases Bocelli’s beloved and genre-spanning repertoire, alongside captivating duets with an unprecedented cast of global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Brian May, Sofia Vergara, David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Matteo Bocelli, Sofia Carson, Lauren Daigle, Eros Ramazzotti, and more, as well as special appearances by Kim & Khloe Kardashian. With extraordinary staging, production and visuals, set against a landscape of unparalleled beauty amongst the Tuscan hills, Andrea Bocelli’s sensational career comes to life in a truly unforgettable experience.

Directed by Grammy-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Billie Eilish: Live at The O2), the film is a celebration of an international icon and revered classical voice, with a grandeur and scale that reaches new heights.

Bocelli’s 30th anniversary celebration is set to continue with the release of his new album, Duets, out October 25th via Decca Records / Sugar Music. The 32-track collection includes many of Bocelli’s most beloved collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Céline Dion, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and Luciano Pavarotti, and more, as well as new superstar duets recorded especially for the album with Shania Twain, Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani, Marc Anthony, Karol G, Matteo Bocelli, Hans Zimmer, and more.

For more information on the Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, please visit Fathom Events.