An illustrated talk at Sulgrave Village Hall, Saturday 25th October 2025

Culworth Gang Poster

Sulgrave Club is thrilled to announce a very special speaker in The Village Hall on Saturday 25th October 2025 at 7.30pm. An illustrated talk on The Legendary Culworth Gang featuring William Abbot, Sulgrave Church Warden and Highwayman.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Blacklee, amateur historian and author gives a chilling insight into just one of the fascinating stories he has uncovered in the Northamptonshire area.

In the late 18th century, the legendary and notorious Culworth Gang, engaged in poaching, housebreaking, and highway robbery in the local South Northamptonshire area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most highwaymen had relatively short careers, but because of their careful planning the Culworth Gang’s reign of terror lasted for almost twenty years. However, the law finally caught up with them and they were charged with 47 robberies and other offences. Find out what fate had in store for them on 25th October and don't miss this great speaker.

Scan with your smart phone the QR code to book ticket

Tickets cost £10, which includes a reception glass of wine, and can be bought online by scanning with your smart phone or tablet the QR code at the bottom of this article or by going to: ticketsource.co.uk/the-sulgrave-club.