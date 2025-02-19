An evening with romantic author Catherine Jones at Sulgrave Village Hall
The village of Sulgrave’s Village Club is proud to present, an Evening with Romantic Author, Catherine Jones.
Catherine Jones, née Lace, is a British writer of romance novels since 1990. She has also written as Kate Lace and Fiona Field and as Annie Jones in collaboration.
She is the twenty fourth elected Chairman (2007–2009) of the Romantic Novelists Association
Catherine went to an all-girls school from 4 -18 and left to join the army where the ratio of men to women (500:1) was much more satisfactory. In the next few years she met her husband, moved countless times and discovered extreme sports. When, after eight years of marriage, she fell pregnant and had to give up her job, she produced three children in four-and-a-half years and wrote a book “Gumboots and Pearls”, in collaboration with another army wife, under the pseudonym, Annie Jones. The book took the micky out of being an army wife and, luckily, even the army liked the book, so her husband, a bomb disposal expert, kept his job until he decided that 17 moves were more than enough, and it was time to stop.
She then started to write books under her married name Catherine Jones. Since 2007, she also signed under her maiden name Kate Lace and since 2014 as Fiona Field.
Catherine’s talk is a reflecting on her colourful life, and with her wicked sense of it is hilariously honest.
Details of her talk:
Saturday, 1st March 2025 at 7.30 pm
Sulgrave Village Hall, Magpie Rd, Sulgrave, OX17 2RU
Entrance - £10 includes reception wine
Tickets - www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-sulgrave-club