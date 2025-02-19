An evening with romantic author Catherine Jones at Sulgrave Village Hall

The recently formed Sulgrave Club, “enjoying entertainment together”, announces its first event on Saturday March 1st in the Village Hall, Sulgrave.

Catherine went to an all-girls school from 4 -18 and left to join the army where the ratio of men to women (500:1) was much more satisfactory. In the next few years she met her husband, moved countless times and discovered extreme sports. When, after eight years of marriage, she fell pregnant and had to give up her job, she produced three children in four-and-a-half years and wrote a book “Gumboots and Pearls”, in collaboration with another army wife, under the pseudonym, Annie Jones. The book took the micky out of being an army wife and, luckily, even the army liked the book, so her husband, a bomb disposal expert, kept his job until he decided that 17 moves were more than enough, and it was time to stop.