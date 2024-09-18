An All Nighter? Sleep Tight Bloxham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ventiquattro, Banbury's top a cappella choir, is delighted to be supporting St Mary's Bloxham - showing their new facilities off at their best - and with a superb concert lined up for 2nd November too. We asked a founder, David, some tough questions about why this piece - Rachmaninoff's Vespers - and why now?

Why Vespers?

Well, some make a big deal about praying at all, once a week, once a day, 5 times a day, or more. The Orthodox All Night Vigil is based on the Christian tradition of praying eight times a day - and these are the sections that take you through the night. At its simplest, it's a ceremony of reflection bringing peace to get you through the night. At its best, it's a full-on preparation for coming Christian festivals - and we've got a few in view. Technically it's an 'All-night-vigil' of which Vespers is only a part, but it's an aural delight - food for the soul for people of any or no religion, and especially for those challenged by war and revolution as so many are today.

Why now?

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sleep Tight Bloxham

Many think of this as a Russian piece, but it is in fact born of struggle and more appropriate now than ever. Rachmaninoff was born in Ukraine and based his 'Vespers' on the Ukrainian Orthodox rituals especially. He left Russia at pace in '17 never to return, and this epic piece is one of his best-known legacies. It holds more relevance today than ever as the vicious war rages. This is not a piece you'll be able to hear in Ukraine currently, but equally it holds no candle for the Russian state. Its message is one of peace, long overdue.

Why 5 O'Clock?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vespers is typically sung at sunset and 5pm will be there or thereabouts in mid-November. It's an atmospheric time as night falls and we'll bring a candlelit atmosphere to the beautiful acoustics of St Mary's Bloxham. You'll be pleased to know that it's no longer an all-nighter. Some centuries ago the rites were curtailed to a more manageable hour or so. We'll have you back in the warmth of your hearth and home in no time - just refreshed, prepared, and ready for anything life can throw at you.

Why us?

VentiQuattro

Ventiquattro has been itching to bring you all of this piece since we started. Its dynamic range from timid and reverential to enthusiastic and exultant is unmatched in any other choral work. In the space of a few bars it goes from ppp to fff and the full impact of it is simply never available on any CD or recording - as the saying goes - 'you gotta be there'. Helen Swift is such a dynamic musical director too - it's a real treat to see what she brings out of a major work such as this. We set the scene too with a few contemporary pieces from Arnesen and Martynov which we know will also delight. The 'sound well' in St Mary's is just too good to miss.

While we do use the best of church acoustics, we're aware of the worst of some pew drawbacks too and offset this with free refreshments throughout. It's good wine too, from Naked Wines - so please join us for a glass as you arrive, and an evening you won't forget. St Mary's is now a wonderful venue with its new facilities - it's been a wait to be able to let the lovely acoustic shine again, but we can't wait.

Do join us for what will be a superb evening of some of the most stirring music ever written - in what is now a wonderful setting.