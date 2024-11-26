All welcome to the return of Bloxham Christmas Tree Festival

Bloxham Christmas Tree Festival returns to St Mary's Church, Bloxham after an interval of three years, from Friday 6th December to Sunday 8th December.

All are welcome (free admission) to see the stunning spectacle of St Mary's Church, Bloxham full of imaginatively decorated Christmas trees on the theme of "The Greatest Hits of Christmas".

The Festival opens at 11am on each of the three days. On the Saturday and Sunday the event closes at 5.30pm. On the Friday there is late opening, with mulled wine and mince pies, until 8.00pm. There are children's activities and refreshments served in church using the new kitchen facilities installed this year. There is a Prayer and Memorial Tree and the opportunity to cast your vote for the "People's Choice" best tree. A new innovation is a free-to-enter photo competition, wiht prizes, to encourage visitors to capture striking images of the event. A Festival Service rounds things off at 6pm on Sunday 8th December.

The event is organised and in aid of the Friends of St Mary's, Bloxham, who have helped fund a series of major repairs and improvements to the church building over the last 20 years. The most recently project has seen the installation this year of new facilities at the West End of the church: kitchen, WCs, new choir room and new performance platform, all set behind beautiful curved oak screens.

For any queries contact event organiser Ian Myson at [email protected]

