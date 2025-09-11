All welcome to summer fete in aid of Amnesty and human rights

Some of the stalls at last year's fete

Everyone is warmly welcomed to Banbury Amnesty International Group's Annual Summer Fete, taking place Saturday, September 13, 2pm - 4.30pm at the Roebuck Inn (the former pub), Banbury Road, North Newington OX15 6AB.

It's a lovely way to spend a Saturday afternoon in a charming village setting and is in aid of Amnesty International's work to defend and protect human rights around the world.

There will be tea/coffee and cake, raffle, and stalls for books, plants and bric-a-brac, as well as children's activities and music from the Bell Band and others.

Donation to Amnesty requested on the gate (children free). There's free parking. Feel free to bring family and friends! Dogs on leads please. Just remember to bring cash as we may not have contactless payment throughout.