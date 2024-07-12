"All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Creation Theatre is transporting audiences back to the 1970s, the era of peace, love, and endless summer nights, for an enchanting performance of As You Like It at the beautiful South Lawn at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford and at a glorious setting a little closer to Banbury - the stunning Heath Farm, Swerford, Chipping Norton. A perfect backdrop for this tale of love and laughter.

Creation invites audiences to bring friends and family, pack a picnic, and get ready to be transported to a world where romance and revelry reign supreme. Lucy Pitman-Wallace, the award-winning director of productions for the RSC, Lord Chamberlain’s Men, Nottingham Playhouse, and Salisbury Playhouse, brings a fresh twist to Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, As You Like It.

Creation Theatre has a reputation for extraordinary site-specific work and is excited to be performing As You Like It on the beautiful South Lawn at Wycliffe Hall and at Heath Farm, Chipping Norton.

17 July - Heath Farm, Swerford, Chipping Norton

24 July - 17 August, Wycliffe Hall, 54 Banbury Road, Oxford