"All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players"
Creation invites audiences to bring friends and family, pack a picnic, and get ready to be transported to a world where romance and revelry reign supreme. Lucy Pitman-Wallace, the award-winning director of productions for the RSC, Lord Chamberlain’s Men, Nottingham Playhouse, and Salisbury Playhouse, brings a fresh twist to Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, As You Like It.
Creation Theatre has a reputation for extraordinary site-specific work and is excited to be performing As You Like It on the beautiful South Lawn at Wycliffe Hall and at Heath Farm, Chipping Norton.
17 July - Heath Farm, Swerford, Chipping Norton
24 July - 17 August, Wycliffe Hall, 54 Banbury Road, Oxford
