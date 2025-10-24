'A wonderful way to kick off the festive season': Banbury's Christmas lights to be switched-on at winter market

A three-day winter market in the town centre will get Banbury’s Christmas festivities underway this year.

Located mostly in the market square and organised by the Banbury BID, the winter market will feature over 80 stalls and live entertainment.

The town’s Christmas lights will also be officially switched on during the final day of the market, which will run from Friday (November 28) until Sunday (November 30).

Ollie Phipps, town liaison for Banbury BID, said: “The Banbury Winter Market is a wonderful way to kick off the festive season.

“With such a fantastic mix of stalls, live entertainment, and the Christmas Light Switch-On, it’s set to be one of the highlights of the year for our town centre.”

So far, stalls selling everything from unique Christmas gifts and handcrafted products to tasty street foods have been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Banbury BID said: “The three-day celebration promises entertainment for all ages, including live performances from Hook Norton Brass Band, Radio Horton, and The NOA Drummers, alongside captivating blacksmithing demonstrations from Tooley’s Boatyard.

“The streets will be buzzing with festive street performers such as the towering Stiltman and appearances from the Gingerbread Man, Christmas Tree, and other seasonal favourites.”

The town council’s Christmas light switch-on event will follow a full day of entertainment organised by the council in the market square.

It will feature a line-up of popular local acts as well as rising stars sourced by the team at Banbury Music Mix Radio.

There will also be performers, funfair rides, and a fireworks display.

For more information about the winter market, visit: https://banburybid.com/whats-on/