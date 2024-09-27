A successful fundraising start to the year for Banbury Inner Wheel Club

Banbury Inner Wheel Banner

A Cheese and Wine evening with a fascinating talk about ‘The Mitford sisters’

President Carole Adkins wanted her first charity event to be a Cheese and Wine evening with a speaker as a start to her year as President; raising funds for her chosen charity Marie Curie. (Marie Curie charity provides support and care to everyone with a terminal illness).

Last Wednesday evening Inner Wheel members and their partners, Rotarians, friends, and guests enjoyed a splendid social time and a spread of various cheeses and wines before being enthralled by speaker Gillian Cane who gave a lively talk about the Mitford sisters. “These six Mitford sisters were, by anybody’s standards, outrageous. They shocked and appalled in equal measure. They are, however, enduringly fascinating” says Gillian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gillian currently writes and gives talks on a variety of largely WW2 subjects. She was one of the earliest female recruits at Sandhurst and the first woman to serve with the Royal Green Jackets.

Marie Curie logo

President Carole has a number of ideas to raise more funds for Marie Curie this Inner Wheel year (which ends 30th June 2025) which will include events involving the Banbury community.

If you would like to find out more about the Inner Wheel Club of Banbury please contact by email: [email protected]