A night of comedy

Scan the QR codes to book!

Come and see three amazing comedians for an amazing night of laughter. There will be a bar and food and all being held at King's Sutton Memorial Hall with free parking !

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 22nd February 2025 three amazing comedians Andrew Bird, Steve Williams, Scott Bennett will be on stage to help raise money for King's Sutton Preschool.

Steve Williams is recognised as one of the most exciting and electrifying live performers on the comedy club circuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Bennett has been described by the Evening Standard as “Live Comedy’s best kept secret” and has written for many high-profile acts such as Chris Ramsey and Jason Manford.

Andrew Bird appeared on “The Russell Howard Hour” and supported Russell on tour including Bristol’s Ashton Gate Football stadium and six shows at The London Palladium. He’s also supported Rhod Gilbert, Rob Brydon, America’s Brian Regan and Michelle Wolfe on their only London shows and Michael McIntyre on an entire arena tour.

Get booking as tickets will sell quickly and they are only £15 (with a tiny booking fee!)

All raising money for King's Sutton Preschool.

Either scan the QR codes on the poster to buy your tickets and drinks can be pre ordered (also available to buy on the night) or you may want or click on the below links:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drinks and food preorder link:[https://buytickets.at/kingssuttonpreschool/store]( https://buytickets.at/kingssuttonpreschool/store...)