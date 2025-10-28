A fresh start: From YouTuber to show-host at 16

Ruby and Finn

At just 16 years old, Ruby Sussex is making a bold leap in digital media. Known for her YouTube channel “RubyTubeYT”, she has now launched her very first episode of her new format: Unscripted.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show marks a major pivot in Ruby’s content journey: moving from traditional creator-style videos to a full-blown programme she hosts, produces and edits herself.

The spark for that shift came after a chance meeting with entrepreneur and mentor Simon Squibb in London. Ruby recounts how she pitched her dream of becoming a children’s TV presenter to him, and left the meeting with renewed clarity — he “gave me the idea to create my own show.”

The First Episode: Style, Substance & a Big Question

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finn Flood hails from around Oxfordshire according to reports

The opening instalment of Unscripted features singer-songwriter Finn Flood in conversation with Ruby. The teaser asks: Could this be the next Ed Sheeran?

In the video, Finn explains who he is: a young musician navigating the industry, striving to write and perform his own songs. Ruby sits down with him in a relaxed yet professional manner, probing his journey, his ambitions, his setbacks. The tone of the show is intentionally candid — no filters, no fluff — aligning with Ruby’s aim to deliver authenticity to her young audience.

Why It Matters: Redefining Youth Media

Ruby’s goal with Unscripted isn’t just entertainment. According to coverage, she aims to “challenge the traditional way children see celebrities” by pulling back the curtain and focusing on real stories — the rejections, the doubts, the hustle behind fame.

Ruby is represented currently by Lydia A Entertainment but she set up this exciting interview

She frames her show as “fun, light-hearted and real” but also meaningful: giving young viewers a platform of purpose and possibility. The format includes guest chats, street interviews, and spontaneous games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each episode of Unscripted is designed to offer something different — a blend of meaningful conversation, creativity, and light-hearted spontaneity. Ruby’s relaxed and genuine interviewing style encourages her guests to open up beyond the surface, while her inclusion of street interviews and impromptu games adds a sense of fun and unpredictability. It’s a format that perfectly captures her vision of content that is “fun, light-hearted and real” — combining authenticity with entertainment for a young, modern audience.

In her debut episode, Ruby sat down with Finn Flood, a rising singer-songwriter making his mark in the UK music scene. Finn joined Unscripted to talk about his new song, “Holding Onto Something,” which he revealed was inspired by a girl he had a crush on when he was younger. The heartfelt track reflects the innocence and nostalgia of young love, wrapped in Finn’s distinctive acoustic sound and emotional storytelling.

During the conversation, Finn also shared a memorable moment from early in his career — when a friend of Ed Sheeran once tipped him £100 after hearing him perform. That gesture, he explained, gave him the confidence to keep pursuing music and to believe in the power of connecting with people through his songs.

Ruby’s thoughtful questions and Finn’s honest reflections created a natural, engaging chemistry on screen — the kind that feels genuine and refreshing in a world often filled with scripted content. Together, they set the tone for what Unscripted aims to be: a platform for real stories, creative voices, and authentic conversations that inspire young people to follow their dreams