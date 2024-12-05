‘A Ceremony of Carols’ by Benjamin Britten’
Chipping Norton Choral Society’s Christmas concert is on December 14th at St Mary’s Church, Chipping Norton, at 7.30.
Accompanied by Bernard West on the organ and by Reuben West on the harp, the concert is conducted by Benedict Goodall.
This is a unmissably festive occasion and we shall look forward to seeing you there.
Mulled wine and mince pies will be served. Audience carols too!
Tickets are £12 from cncs.org.uk and £15 on the door.
St Mary’s Church, Chipping Norton, at 7.30.