87-year-old 'Super Gramps' sets sights on epic 1,000 mile cycling record!

Brian Lewis at Lands End starting point, with Darren Ball from Pedal Britain

An 87-year-old man from Bicester is setting off on a 14 day charitable cycling challenge covering 1,000 miles from Lands End to John O’Groats. If successful it is believed he would become the oldest person in the world to complete the route in the fastest time.

At age 87, most people are slowing down - but not Brian Lewis. Known affectionately as “Super Gramps”, Brian is embarking on an extraordinary mission to cycle over 1,000 miles in just 14 days. The iconic journey will average 74 miles per day and will climb over 55,000 feet, proving that age is no barrier to achieving your goals.

Brian is undertaking the ride in memory of his late wife Christine, who passed away 12 years ago. He is raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, a cause very close to his heart.

“Cycling has been the therapy to help me through bereavement and demonstrates the benefits of exercise both physically and mentally” Brian shares. He follows a mantra of “Adventure not Dementia” and hopes this journey will inspire others that it’s never too late to stay active and do something extraordinary.”

Brian previously completed LEJOG at age 81 and won the TT Time Trial World Championship in 2022. Now, he’s back in the saddle to inspire others - particularly older adults - to stay active, connected, and full of purpose.

The adventure started on Sunday June 8 from Lands End and will finish in John O’Groats on Saturday June 21. The route is organised and supported through the specialist cycling tour operator, Pedal Britain & Europe, who’s founder and CEO says “Brian is truly remarkable and an absolute inspiration. Brian proves that age is no barrier to adventure and you are never too old to challenge yourself”.

