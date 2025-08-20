1970s prog rock band TT Transmission rocking against dementia at The Mill Arts Centre

By PAUL BENNETT
Published 20th Aug 2025, 14:07 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
After almost 50 years apart, all four original members of prog-rock band TT Transmission have re-united and will be playing a special charity gig supporting Dementia UK at The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, on Friday, September 12.

In their original era, the band played gigs at colleges and universities across the south of England, and at the iconic London jazz club Ronnie Scott’s before their final performance together at the famous music venue The Marquee Club in 1978.

Having re-formed in 2023, their style remains heavily Influenced by bands of the era like Genesis, Camel, Yes, Pink Floyd, Colosseum II and Gentle Giant – but it’s all original material with a balance of vocal and instrumental pieces.

Now living in various locations across southern England and Wales, the band has been rehearsing on-line and together at selected studios – as well as performing a series of live gigs in the South of England and Wales.

TT Transmission will be playing live at The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, on Friday 12th September 2025

Bass guitarist Paul Bennett who lives in Cropredy, said: “We’re all in our 60s now and have experience of losing family members to dementia, so it’s good to do our bit to support the charity - and have some fun ourselves, while we still can!”

TT Transmission will be supported at The Mill Arts Centre, by local soul/jazz band ‘The Mangoes’.

Tickets for the gig can be obtained here: themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/tt-transmission/

