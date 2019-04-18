999 call handler awarded for life-saving actions during Banbury house fire

A 999 call handler was praised for her ‘undoubtedly life-saving actions’ as she helped a woman in distress and firefighters during a house fire in Banbury.

Michelle Peacock received the ‘chief’s commendation of the year’ at Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service and Community Safety’s annual achievement evening at Blenheim Palace yesterday (Wednesday, April 17).

Michelle Peacock receives her award from chief fire officer Simon Furlong. Photo: Oxfordshire County Council NNL-190418-143113001

The control operator based at Thames Valley Fire Control Service in Calcot was honoured for her ‘compassion, reassurance and professionalism’ during the call on January 5.

Michelle rapidly sent the correct emergency vehicles and was consistently reassuring to the caller, helping them remain calm.

While doing this, Michelle sent additional information to her team which was then passed to oncoming fire crews, so they were fully prepared to deal with the blaze.

Chief fire officer Simon Furlong said: “The most impressive thing throughout the entire call was Michelle’s compassion, reassurance and professionalism.

“She is a well valued member of the Thames Valley Fire Control Service. Her actions, on January 5, undoubtedly saved a life.”

Oxfordshire’s Lord Lieutenant presented ‘the Queen’s long service and good conduct’ medals to 16 members of staff, all who have served for 20 years.

Station manager Pat Rosum was also presented with a distinguished certificate for his outstanding 45 years’ service and watch manager Charles Williams for 40 years’ service.

Additionally, Christine Barefield was presented with her 30 years’ certificate.

Mr Furlong, said: “It is only right that we should acknowledge and appropriately recognise long service achievements.

“These awards indicate the high esteem in which the recipients are held by the authorities and the public and expresses our gratitude for their honourable service and devotion to duty.

“There were 435 years’ total service in the room, collectively an incredible amount of experience, commitment, bravery and endurance.”

Didcot-based firefighter Daniel Preston, and Mick Dunn from Kidlington, were recipients of the ‘chief’s fundraiser of the year’ award.

Daniel has been the driving force behind a great deal of the station’s fundraising over the last 18 months.

It began with his new-born son, Henry, being diagnosed with a rare heart condition and requiring some significant treatment at the John Radcliffe Hospital and Great Ormond Street Hospitals.

This exposed Daniel and his family to stresses that they never had expected to experience and through their struggles they became involved with Max’s Foundation, a charity that helps families affected by this condition.

Daniel and his colleagues have now raised over £9,000 for the charity.

The evening was topped-off for them when Didcot was named ‘Oxfordshire fire station of the year’.

Blenheim Palace operations director Heather Carter said: “We were incredibly humbled to host the awards ceremony that celebrates the success of Oxfordshire’s community safety services and the firefighters who have dedicated 20 years or more service to its communities.”