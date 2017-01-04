What's on where around Banbury: listings, January 5 edition

Here’s your guide to what’s on where around Banbury over the coming few weeks. Please email editorial@banburyguardian.co.uk with details of your events at least a week before the edition in which you’d like them to appear.

MUSIC

Friday January 6

The Dolphin Inn, Middleton Cheney, 9pm

2 Tone All Skas. Free admission.

Saturday January 7

GF Club, Spiceball Park Road, Banbury, 8pm to 1am

Banbury Soul Club host a night of 100 per cent Northern Soul oldiesand Motown, all music played on original vinyl records by resident DJs Charlie Mc, Steve Milsom and Tom Howard. Large wooden dance floor for those that love to dance. Admission £5 on the door. Call 07528 285977 or 07943 793417 for details.

Friday January 13

The Mill, Banbury, 8pm

Los Pacaminos feature chart-topping vocalist Paul Young, Drew Barfield, Mark Pinder, Steve Greetham, Jamie Moses and Melvin Duffy (UK’s premier pedal steel player), playing the very best in Tex Mex Border music from The Texas Tornadoes and Ry Cooder to Los Lobos and Roy Orbsion. Tickets: £21.50. Call 279002 or visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk to book.

CINEMA

ODEON (Friday January 6 to Thursday January 12)

Assassin’s Creed (12A)

A Monster Calls (12A)

La La Land (12A)

Moana (PG)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 2D (12A)

Storks (U)

A Streetcat Named Bob (12A)

Cafe Society (12A)

RSC Live: The Tempest

OTHER

Until Saturday January 7

New Theatre, Oxford

Written by Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman, and based on the 1973 French play of the same name by Jean Poiret, La Cage Aux Folles follows the story of Georges, the manager of a Saint Tropez nightclub, and his partner, Albin, a drag artiste and the club’s star attraction. They live an idyllic existence in the south of France but behind the curtains of this sparkling extravaganza, all may be about to change when Georges’ son Jean-Michel announces his engagement to the daughter of a notorious right-wing politician determined to close down the local colourful night-life. It stars John Partridge, Adrian Zmed and Marti Webb. Visit www.kenwright.com to book.

Until Sunday January 8

Oxford Playhouse

Pantomime favourite Cinderella takes to the stage, with all the usual thigh-slapping fun. Visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com to book.

The Theatre, Chipping Norton

The pantomime Robinson Crusoe and the Pirate Queen runs at the venue. See www.chippingnortontheatre.com .

Friday January 6

Ramblers walk, non-ramblers welcome

Meet at 10.30am in Shutford near the George & Dragon pub for an easy and chatty three mile stroll, followed by an optional social drink/lunch. For more info: 07710 036598 / 01295 710143

Friday January 6 to Sunday January 15

Banbury Town Hall

Cherwell Theatre Company presents the pantomime Treasure Island. Email cherwelltheatre@live.co.uk to book.

Sunday January 8

Ramblers walk, non-ramblers welcome

Meet at 10am on the B4100 layby between Aynho and the M40 bridge, for a four and a half mile walk to Aynho and Souldern. For more info: 07710 036598 / 01295 710143.

Wednesday January 11

Ramblers walk, non-ramblers welcome.

Meet at 1.30pm near Tackley in the layby North of Sturdy’s Castle for a four and a half mile walk to Dornford Lane. Registered assistance dogs only. For more info: 01295 710143/ 07710 036598

Saturday January 15

Style Acre, Butchers Row, Banbury, 1.30pm to 5pm

Anjali Dance Company is holding an open audition for their young company for young people with learning disabilities aged between 13 and 24.

Visit www.anjali.co.uk/learning/young-anjali or email info@anjali.co.uk for details.

Wednesday January 18

Oxford Playhouse

Tangomotion features world-class dancers sizzling across the stage to Argentinian rhythms from 1930s Buenos Aires. Tickets start at £11.50. Call 01865 305305 or visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com to book.

Saturday January 21

The Mill, Banbury

Comedian Zoe Lyons brings her show Little Misfit to the venue, having appear on Live at the Apollo (BBC Two) and The John Bishop show (BBC One) and won the Chortle Best comic award.

Tickets: £15. Call 279002 or visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk to book.

Thursday January 26

The Mill, Banbury, 7.30pm

Hugo Cedar was an Edwardian magician known as The Vanishing Man.

He created the perfect trick and then disappeared forever, but his story lives on. This is the story of what might be the greatest magic trick ever performed.

Tickets are £14 or £12 for concessions. Call 279002 or visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk to book.