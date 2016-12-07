What's on where around Banbury: listings, December 8 edition

Here’s your guide to what’s on where around Banbury over the coming week. Please email editorial@banburyguardian.co.uk with details of your events at least a week before the edition in which you’d like them to appear.

MUSIC

Friday December 9

GF Club, Spiceball Park Road, Banbury, 8pm to 11pm

Phil Allen. Members free, non-members £1.

Saturday December 10

The Bell, Grimsbury

Dave Arrowsmith Band

GF Club, Spiceball Park Road, Banbury, 9pm to midnight

Memphis Blue. Members free, non-members £1.

Middleton Cheney Social Club, doors open 7pm

Dave Ross. Admission £2 members, £4 non-members.

Sunday December 11

Kineton Sports and Social Club, 7pm

Mambo Jambo, an acoustic roots duo, are performing a mix of jazz, blues and folk music with a range of musical instruments including saxophone, clarinet, flute, accordion, ukulele and guitar plus vocals. Tickets are £9 for adults and £7.50 for children and pensioners. Call 01926 640121 to book.

Banbury Country Music Club, Cornhill Centre, Banbury, doors open 7pm

Double Barrel. Admission £5.

Wednesday December 14

Banbury Cross Inn, Butcher’s Row, Banbury, 8pm

The Magical Christmas Tree Tour comes to Banbury Folk Club, featuring Pete Morton, Emily Sanders, Chris Parkinson and a special tree. Tickets £10 or £9 for concessions. Call 709881 or messaging Banbury Folk Club on Facebook to book or for more information.

Saturday December 17

St Edmund’s Church, Shipston-on-Stour, 7pm

The Carice Singers present a carol concert in aid of Shipston Home Nursing. Tickets cost £15, including mulled wine and mince pie. Call 01608 674929 to book.

Monday December 19

St Peter’s Church, Brackley, 7.30pm

Brackley & District Band with Majors and Minors present a Christmas concert. Free admission. Refreshments available.

The Theatre, Chipping Norton, 7.45pm

St Agnes Fountain come together for one month a year, performing “rhythmed-up” carols and Christmas music, interspersed with laughter and spoken word. Tickets £20. See www.chippingnortontheatre.com to book.

CINEMA

ODEON (Friday December 9 to Thursday December 15)

Fantastic Beasts and where to find them 2D (12A)

Moana (PG)

Office Christmas Party (15)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 2D/3D (TBC)

Sully: Miracle on the Hudson (12A)

Odeon Kids: Finding Dory (U)

Odeon silver cinema: Swallows and Amazons (PG)

The BFG (PG)

Autism Friendly Show: Moana 2D (PG)

OTHER

Until Monday December 12

Swalcliffe Village Hall, 10am to 5pm

Nigel Fletcher holds an exhibition and sale featuring new paintings, many of which depict scenes of north Oxfordshire. Visit nigelfletcher.co.uk to book.

Until Saturday December 10

Bodicote Village Hall, 7.30pm

Bodicote Players present the pantomime Aladdin and the Pirates. Call 07854 368190 to book.

Until Sunday January 8

Oxford Playhouse

Pantomime favourite Cinderella takes to the stage, with all the usual thigh-slapping fun. Visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com to book.

The Theatre, Chipping Norton

The pantomime Robinson Crusoe and the Pirate Queen runs at the venue. See www.chippingnortontheatre.com to book.

Until Saturday December 31

Burton Taylor Studio, Oxford Playhouse

Snowflakes is a new show for little ones, telling a story about a girl who realises that she’s unique and beautiful. Tickets cost from £6. Call 01865 305305 or visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com to book or for more information.

Friday December 9

Banbury Academy, Ruskin Road, Banbury, 5.30pm to 8.30pm

Banbury Academy and Avocet Theatre Company are teaming up to present A Winter Wonderland. The event includes a Christmas market, live performances, Santa’s Grotto, an immersive Narnia experience, fairground rides, a virtual reality experience, a scientific Christmas adventure, Christmas characters, refreshments, games, competitions and more. Admission is free of charge. Call 251491 for details.

Friday December 9 and Saturday December 10

Upton House, 5pm and 6pm

Blackout Tours. Experience the atmosphere of an exclusive evening tour after dark and find out all about Christmas during the Second World War. Includes mulled wine and fruit cake. Admission £12 for adults and £6 for children. Call 670266 or visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/uptonhouse for details.

Saturday December 10

St Edmund’s church, Shipston-on-Stour, 7.30pm

Excerpts from Handel’s Messiah feature in Stour Singers’ The Spirit of Christmas, along with Telemann’s celebratory cantata, Glory To God In The Highest, and Vaughan Williams’ Five Mystical Songs. Tickets cost £12.50 and entrance is free to accompanied children. Call 01789 269587 to book.

Marlborough Road Methodist Church, 7.30pm

Handel’s choral masterpiece Messiah will be sung by Banbury Choral Society. Call 07721 204734 or visit Banbury Tourist Information Centre in Castle Quay Shopping Centre to book.

Sunday December 11

Ramblers walk, non-ramblers welcome.

Meet at 10.30am in Great Tew village car park for a four mile walk via Little Tew. For more info: 01295 710143/07710 036598

Tuesday December 13 until Saturday December 31

New Theatre, Oxford

Cult musical The Rocky Horror Show takes to the stage. Call 0844 871 3020 or visit www.atgtickets.com/oxford to book and for more information.

Wednesday December 14

Ramblers walk, non-ramblers welcome.

Meet at 1.30pm near the village hall in Combe for a four and a half mile walk to Blenheim Park, Combe Lodge and East End. Registered assistance dogs only. For more info: (01295) 710143/07710 036598

Thursday December 15

Brackley Library, 7pm for 7.30pm

Cinema showing of Absolutely Fabulous (15). Tickets are £5 per person. Call 0300 126 1000 to book.

Friday December 16 and Saturday December 17

Upton House, 5pm and 6pm

Blackout Tours. Experience the atmosphere of an exclusive evening tour after dark and find out all about Christmas during the Second World War. Includes mulled wine and fruit cake. Admission £12 for adults and £6 for children. Call 670266 or visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/uptonhouse for details.

Saturday December 17

Adderbury Village Institute

Voices Across Time, whose members are Joseph Cummings, Florence Taylor and Harriet Wells, will be performing I’ll Be Home For Christmas. The musical tells the story of wartime Adderbury as residents rally together during the Christmas season as they face the threat of a bombing raid. After the performance, the shelter will transform into the GIs’ annual Christmas party with music from the Andrews Sisters. All profits from the event will be going to Katharine House Hospice and SeeSaw. Email voices

acrosstime@outlook.com or call 07532 446665 to book or for more information.