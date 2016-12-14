What's on where around Banbury: listings, December 15 edition

Here’s your guide to what’s on where around Banbury over the coming week. Please email editorial@banburyguardian.co.uk with details of your events at least a week before the edition in which you’d like them to appear.

MUSIC

Friday December 16

GF Club, Spiceball Park Road, Banbury, 8pm to 11pm

Tequila. Members free, non-members £1.

The Dolphin Inn, Middleton Cheney, 9pm

Matti Fantasi. Free admission.

The Wine Vaults, Parson’s Street, Banbury, 9.30pm

Ian Bramble, guitarist in the notorious and ill fated band The Popes, which has included Shane McGowan and Johnny Depp in its line up, will be playing an acoustic gig. The Banned, as they are known, will be playing a mixture of “wild slide blues” and Celtic rock with a smattering of Christmas songs, including the much-loved Fairytale of New York and Bramble’s own single The Xmas Son recorded with Status Quo’s John Coghlan. Entry is free.

Saturday December 17

St Edmund’s Church, Shipston-on-Stour, 7pm

The Carice Singers present a carol concert in aid of Shipston Home Nursing. Tickets cost £15, including mulled wine and mince pie. Call 01608 674929 to book.

GF Club, Spiceball Park Road, Banbury, 9pm to midnight

Brandy. Members free, non-members £1.

Middleton Cheney Social Club, doors open 7pm

The Dorne Valley Country Band Special. Members £2, non-members £4.

Sunday December 18

Middleton Cheney Social Club, doors open 7pm

Chris Richards. Members £2, non-members £4.

Monday December 19

St Peter’s Church, Brackley, 7.30pm

Brackley & District Band with Majors and Minors present a Christmas concert. Free admission. Refreshments available.

The Theatre, Chipping Norton, 7.45pm

St Agnes Fountain come together for one month a year, performing “rhythmed-up” carols and Christmas music, interspersed with laughter and spoken word. Tickets £20. See www.chippingnortontheatre.com to book.

CINEMA

ODEON (Friday December 23 to Thursday December 29)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A)

Moana (PG)

Passengers (12A)

Kubo and The Two Strings (PG)

Cafe Society (PG)

OTHER

Until Monday December 12

Swalcliffe Village Hall, 10am to 5pm

Nigel Fletcher holds an exhibition and sale featuring new paintings, many of which depict scenes of north Oxfordshire. Visit nigelfletcher.co.uk to book.

Until Saturday December 10

Bodicote Village Hall, 7.30pm

Bodicote Players present the pantomime Aladdin and the Pirates. Call 07854 368190 to book.

Until Sunday January 8

Oxford Playhouse

Pantomime favourite Cinderella takes to the stage, with all the usual thigh-slapping fun. Visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com to book.

The Theatre, Chipping Norton

The pantomime Robinson Crusoe and the Pirate Queen runs at the venue. See www.chippingnortontheatre.com to book.

Until Saturday December 31

Burton Taylor Studio, Oxford Playhouse

Snowflakes is a new show for little ones, telling a story about a girl who realises that she’s unique and beautiful. Tickets cost from £6. Call 01865 305305 or visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com to book or for more information.

Thursday December 15

Brackley Library, 7pm for 7.30pm

Cinema showing of Absolutely Fabulous (15). Tickets are £5 per person. Call 0300 126 1000 to book.

Friday December 16 and Saturday December 17

Upton House, 5pm and 6pm

Blackout Tours. Experience the atmosphere of an exclusive evening tour after dark and find out all about Christmas during the Second World War. Includes mulled wine and fruit cake. Admission £12 for adults and £6 for children. Call 670266 or visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/uptonhouse for details.

Saturday December 17

Adderbury Village Institute

Voices Across Time, whose members are Joseph Cummings, Florence Taylor and Harriet Wells, will be performing I’ll Be Home For Christmas. The musical tells the story of wartime Adderbury as residents rally together during the Christmas season as they face the threat of a bombing raid. After the performance, the shelter will transform into the GIs’ annual Christmas party with music from the Andrews Sisters. All profits from the event will be going to Katharine House Hospice and SeeSaw. Email voices

acrosstime@outlook.com or call 07532 446665 to book or for more information.

Deddington Farmers’ Market

The Friends of Deddington Library will be selling their Deddington Parish

Calendar at this Saturday’s Deddington Farmers’ Market. If you can’t make it

the calendars are also available from Deddington Library or from Hamptons in Market Place. Every penny raised goes towards keeping the Deddington Library operational.

Sunday December 18

Ramblers walk, non-ramblers welcome

Meet at 10am in Stow-on-the-Wold, Tesco’s free car park section for a 10-mile walk via Maugersbury, Icombe, Lower Oddington and Broadwell, enjoying Stow’s Christmas lights at the end. 01295 710143/ 07710 036598.

Wednesday December 21

Ramblers walk, non-ramblers welcome

Meet at 1.30pm in Fenny Compton near the Wharf Inn for a four mile walk Registered Assistance dogs only. For more info: (01295) 710143 / 07710 036598.