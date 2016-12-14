West End talent in Banbury for panto

Actors with a string of West End credits top the bill in a Banbury panto – a new adaptation of Treasure Island by Cherwell Theatre Company.

Professional actors will be joined by talented young locals who are helping to write and develop the production, which opens at the Grand Main Hall in Banbury’s Town Hall from January 6 to 15.

And the new-style panto puts the audience at the heart of the action.

Director Tristan Pate said: “We wanted to combine the magic of a traditional panto with something new, inventive and interactive to really welcome the audience into the show.

“There will be songs and games and plenty of surprises in a production which offers a twist on the usual Treasure Island story.”

Long Jane Silver, Jem Hawkins and her mum Hattie are some of the colourful characters being showcased in this 12th festive production by the group.

Cherwell Theatre Company is a charity which specialises in working with young people, with any money raised going back into the company to fund future productions.

Email cherwelltheatre@live.co.uk to book.