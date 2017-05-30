Tito excited to bring Jacksons to Blenheim

Tito Jackson has spoken of his excitement at playing at Blenheim Palace with The Jacksons this month.

The legendary act are peforming at the venue on Sunday June 18 as part of the Nocturne festival.

And Tito is promising a real treat for fans young and old.

He said: “It’s going to be special.

“We’ll bring excitement and have fun and make it a celebration. We’ll sing all the hit songs and go down memory lane and just have fun.”

The band started out in 1964 as the Jackson Brothers, comprising Jackie, Tito and Jermaine. Younger brothers Marlon and Michael would join soon after.

They were the first group to debut with four consecutive number one hits in the American charts ith the songs I Want You Back, ABC, The Love You Save and I’ll Be There.

And the act’s longevity is very important to Tito. He said: “I want to be in the business for a long time. If you look at Sinatra or Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr, they did it ‘til their dying days. BB King too.

“I’ve always wanted a long career. Whether the hit records will continue is another story but being in the business this long is a blessing and I’m enjoying it now as much as the first year.

“Show business is what you make of it. If you live life on the edge, you’re on the edge. If you’re not, you can have a long career and enjoy what you’re doing as a job and as an art.”

Fans can also expect a tribute to Michael, who died in 2009. Tito said: “There’s element or parts in the show where we do Michael Jackson music. It wouldn’t be right for us not to do a Michael Jackson song or two.

“When he was performing he’d always do a Jackson 5 song as well. It’s all Jackson music and we enjoy doing it and we enjoy his memories.”

The Jacksons will be joined on the bill by specials guests Kool and the Gang. The music starts at 6pm and finishes at 10.30pm.

Standard tickets range from £45 to £75, plus booking fees.

The festival runs from Thursday June 15 to Sunday June 18also includes performances by Gregory Porter, Jamie Cullum, Max Richter and more. Visit www.nocturnelive.com to book.