Voices Across Time step up rehearsals

Voices Across Time, the Banbury three piece who write and perform in participatory musicals based on British history, are gearing up for their next spectacular show.

Old Boundry Lane is set in the early 19th century when the Suffragette movement was gathering a huge amount of momentum.

The cast rehearse for Old Boundary Lane coming to Adderbury at the end of June NNL-170614-140007001

It tells the tale of widow, Penny Moore, who wants to achieve her dreams of creating the best music hall in all of London during a time where women were regarded as inferior.

Undeterred, she conjures up a unique way to save her beloved music hall from closure.

The show is interwoven with music hall numbers from the time including ‘No More Mrs Moore’ and ‘My Old Man’, during which the audience are encouraged to participate.

The three founders, Joseph Cummings, Florence Taylor and Harriet Wells, will be joined by a cast of local acting and musical talent in this, the group’s third full scale production.

Cast members for Old Boundary Lane practice one of their dance routines NNL-170614-140225001

The group recently turned the tables on the audience, incorporating ten residents of Glebefields Nursing Home in Banbury into a production of George and the Dragon and have invited residents to attend their new show’s matinee performance.

The first performance will be on Friday, June 30 from 7.30pm at the Adderbury Village Institute.

A matinee performance at 2.30pm and an evening show at 7.30pm will be on July 1, with money raised from the performances going to KHH.

To book tickets call 07532446665, or email boxoffice@voicesacrosstime.com.

To find out more about the group visit their website or click here to hear them in action.