Top fringe theatre comes to Oxford

Offbeat, a 10 day festival showcasing the best in fringe theatre returns next summer with 70 shows.



Held at the Burton Taylor Studio of the Oxford Playhouse and at the Old Fire Station, all events take place in the heart of the historic city.

Offbeat focuses on the best fringe from across the county and the UK.

Running from June 23 - July 2 the aim is that a quarter of the programme will be made up from artists and companies local to Oxford.

And all tickets will be priced at £10 or less, allowing as many people as possible to access this ambitious city festival. Applications to perform in Offbeat 2017 are now open. Oxford Playhouse and Arts at the Old Fire Station will carefully curate a rich and varied programme from the submissions received, and they are happy to accept work in progress, promising a fair offer for artists and a platform to test their work.

To apply to take part, visit www.offbeatoxford.co.uk/apply and submit your application before Monday, January 30.

Last year’s inaugural Offbeat festival attracted more than 1,500 people to 54 performances. Highlights included Ross and Rachel by James Fritz; a documentary screening of Yasmin Fedda’s Queens of Syria; and stand up comedy from Rosie Wilby and Viv Groskop.

A number of shows went on to later win acclaim at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

These included Katie Bonna’s All The Things I Lied About, Francesca Millican-Slater’s Stories To Tell in the Middle of the Night and Goose’s Hydrobeserker.

For more information on the festival project visit the Offbeat website or follow the event on Twitter at @Off

BeatOx

The Offbeat festival is made possible with support from Arts Council England.

