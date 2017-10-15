Search

Spooky laughs aplenty in Brackley Players show

Brackley Players latest production of "Ghost Writer". Pictured, Amanda Howson, Keith Fraser, Mark Lewin, Emma Wilberforce, Toni Gower, Jim Howson NNL-170810-183816009
Brackley Players latest production of "Ghost Writer". Pictured, Amanda Howson, Keith Fraser, Mark Lewin, Emma Wilberforce, Toni Gower, Jim Howson NNL-170810-183816009

Comedy thriller Ghostwriter takes to the stage in Brackley this month.

Southfield Academy, Brackley

Brackley Players latest production of "Ghost Writer". Pictured, Amanda Howson, Keith Fraser, Mark Lewin, Emma Wilberforce, Toni Gower, Jim Howson NNL-170810-183900009

Brackley Players latest production of "Ghost Writer". Pictured, Amanda Howson, Keith Fraser, Mark Lewin, Emma Wilberforce, Toni Gower, Jim Howson NNL-170810-183900009