Panto season gets underway in Chipping Warden

There will be fun for all the family this weekend as Mother Goose hits the stage.

Chipping Warden’s village hall will be the place to be this Friday and Saturday as The Church Players present the timeless classic.

The story can be traced back to Greek mythology and stage versions of the story has been performed since the early 1800s.

Centring around the character of Mother Goose, who is not an actual goose, but who comes into ownership of the goose that lays the golden eggs.

Having untold wealth Mother Goose is left to covet her youth and is persuaded to give up the goose in search of it.

However, youth is not all it’s cracked up to be and Mother Goose realises her folly and endeavours to regain her golden egg laying goose.

The 90 minute play will be staged on Friday, October 27 from 7.30pm and again on Saturday, October 28, with a matinee performance at 2.00pm and a final show at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased from Barbara Bartlett by calling 01295 251314 or from any cast members.

Any profits will be given to the church restoration fund.