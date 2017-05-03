Gilbert without Sullivan in Banbury

It might be one of the most famous song writing partnerships, but a new show coming to The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury looks at the career without the other.

Before writer W.S Gilbert met composer Arthur Sullivan to form theatre’s most famous partnership, he wrote stories – outrageous, absurd and hilarious stories which are now being brought lovingly to the stage by The Ornate Johnson’s David Mounfield and Brian Mitchell.

Now immortalised for his partnership with composer Sir Arthur Sullivan, Gilbert was, in hisown right, a renowned playwright and comic writer and a master of nonsense verse.

For the first time and on the 180th anniversary of his birth, three of his funniest tales and two of the best-loved Bab Ballads take the stage in this inventive new adaptation.

Performed by Radio 4 regular David Mounfield, from the forthcoming Radio 4 comedy series Rum Bunch, and Brian Mitchell.

Gilbert (No Sullivan) is the a night out for dedicated Savoyards and a great introduction for the uninitiated to one of England’s wittiest writers.

The show is performed at The Mill on Friday May 12 at 7.30pm with tickets from £12.50

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01295 279002 or www.themillartscentre.co.uk.