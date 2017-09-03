Fresh and comical look at male cancer in play coming to Banbury

Acclaimed theatre company Paines Plough comes to Banbury next month with a comedy dealing with the topic of testicular cancer.

Growth, by Luke Norris, tells the story of a young man named Tobes. He’s successfully ignored his lump for two years but it’s starting to get in the way - cramping his style and, worse, affecting his sex life. So now there are decisions to be made.

The show won a Fringe First Award at the 2016 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and received a five-star review from the Financial Times, which hailed it as “achingly funny and tender”, adding: “Of the hundreds of shows at the Fringe, few feel as necessary as this.”

Three actors play a variety of characters in the life of Tobes, with one actor playing Tobes throughout. The play begins with Tobes’ girlfriend breaking up with him. Things go from bad to worse for him as his first Tinder date points out he has a lump on his testicles.

Tobes goes through a consultation process with his local GP – which leads to a journey of learning and discovery.

Luke Norris’s professional debut Goodbye To All That was performed at the Royal Court Jerwood and was widely acclaimed. The Telegraph commented that “we’re in the presence, unquestionably, of a playwright of major promise”.

His next play So Here We Are won a Bruntwood Judges Award and was nominated for two Manchester Theatre Awards.

Paines Plough was formed in 1974. Since then it has produced more than 170 new plays by world renowned playwrights including Stephen Jeffreys, Abi Morgan, Sarah Kane, Mark Ravenhill, Dennis Kelly, Mike Bartlett and Kate Tempest. The Guardian has described it as “a major force for new writing”.

The Mill will be holding collections for Cancer Research UK during the week of the performance.

Growth comes to the Mill on Thursday, September 14. The show starts at 7.30pm and runs for 70 minutes, with no interval. It is suitable for ages 14 and above. Tickets cost £14 or £12 for concessions.

Visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk or call 279002 to book.