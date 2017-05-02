First time show comes to Middleton Cheney

A drama group have lined up a show never performed before in Oxfordshire.

The Lynden Players will perform with Drinking with Angelika performed at Middleton Cheney Village Hall from Thursday May 11 to Saturday May 13.

The show follows a group of strangers, who find themselves in a run-down bar in the middle of nowhere, on the coldest Christmas Eve since 1963.

With no idea of how they came to be there, the group find themselves unable to simply leave and return to their everyday lives.

A businessman, a lorry driver, an army general, a drifter, and a dance coach…each harbouring a secret, a story…a confession.

As the shocking truths about their lives are revealed, and secrets thought buried forever are brought to the surface, each person is brought to account for a single day in their lives by the three mysterious residents of the forgotten bar...

Originally a debut performance by Crazyhouse Theatre Productions in Margate in 2010, this poignant and heartfelt show is a step in a new direction for the society.

Director Jeannie Willis told us that she is hugely looking forward to bringing a new piece of theatre to the Banbury area.

She said: “Drinking with Angelika is a really beautiful piece of theatre, with some stunning songs, and a life-affirming story to tell, and it’s been a real privilege and pleasure to bring the story to life.

“This is the second piece of original, unknown theatre the Lynden Players have brought to the stage, and we’re really excited to be bringing Angelika to a wider audience.

“The cast have all worked exceptionally hard to make this show a success, and we’d love the Banbury community to come and support this new piece of theatre.”

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets are £10 for adults and £8 for concessions. For more details or to book tickets in advance visit www.lyndenplayers.com or via the box office on 07849 062739.