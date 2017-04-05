Classic fairy tale served up at Oxford

Children as young as three can come along and see a ballet which has been specially created for young people.

My First Ballet: Cinderella is a reimagined version of the classic fairy-tale coming to Oxford’s New Theatre on Friday to Saturday April 28 to 29.

Adapted to an hour in length and with a narrator to help young audiences follow the story, My First Ballet: Cinderella is the perfect introduction to the magic of ballet.

This production tells the story of Cinderella, who is tormented by her stepsisters and not allowed to attend the Prince’s ball.

Left behind to an evening of chores, she is visited by her Fairy Godmother who transforms her into a Princess who shall go to the ball.

Choreographed by George Williamson, award-winning former student of English National Ballet School, My First Ballet: Cinderella is part of the My First Ballet series which enters its sixth year in 2017.

Since its inception in 2012, more than 200,000 people have enjoyed the series which has included the hugely successful My First Ballet: Swan Lake, Coppélia and Sleeping Beauty.

There are five performances of the show across the two days it runs. Tickets cost from £13.40.

These can be purchased from the New Theatre box office on George Street, by ringing 0844 871 3020 or by visiting www.atgtickets.com/oxford

