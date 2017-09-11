Cast revealed for Shrek musical

A star of the BBC drama Call the Midwife will swap babies for ogres as she takes on the role of Princess Fiona.

Laura Main, who plays Sister Shelagh Turner in the show, will play the role famously voiced by Cameron Diaz in the film, when the show tours the United Kingdom.

Shrek the Musical can be at Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre from February 14 to 25 and then to Northampton's Royal & Derngate from March 14 to 25 and to Milton Keynes Theatre from July 25 to August 5 next year.

Joining her in the cast is Steffan Harri who plays the title role, Marcus Ayton as Donkey and Samuel Holmes as the villainous Lord Farquaad.

Laura said: "‘I’ve been waiting a long time for an adventure like this to come along and now that it has I am ready to swap the surgery for the swamp in one of my favourite musicals. Shrek has made a Believer out of me and I can’t wait for this fairytale to take me across the country."

For further details or to book tickets for the dates above visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/birmingham, www,royalandderngate.co.uk or www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.