Burton in Banbury

The spirit of the great Welsh actor Richard Burton comes to life on stage in Banbury next week.

The show, called Burton, presents the life of the legend in his own words from humble beginnings to Hollywood mega-stardom.

Beautiful women - not least Liz Taylor - alcohol, wealth, stage and screen are the threads woven into the one-man show, which covers a range of emotions, from the melancholy to the exuberant.

It explains how drink was the only real antidote to his deteriorating health and mental state, his doomed tempestuous relationship with Taylor and his constant guilt over the abandonment of his family.

Rhodri Miles, known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Atlantis, takes on the role of the younger Burton.

Burton is staged at The Mill Arts Centre on Friday, May 4.