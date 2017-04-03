Bodicote show runs in the family

One of the best known farces is to be performed by a drama group starting this week

There will be three performances of the play It Runs in the Family written by Ray Cooney. and staged by the Bodicote Players,

It can be seen on Thursday April 6, Friday April 7 and Saturday April 8 with all of the performances starting at 7.30pm at Bodicote Village Hall.

The play is set in The Doctors Common room in St Andrews Hospital.

Dr Mortimer, played by Stephen Colesis about to deliver a speech to 200 neurologists.

When a nurse from the past, portrayed by Louise Deakin, arrives with her son played by Sam Coles,which Dr Mortimer knew nothing about.

This causes chaos with the Doctors wife, played by Karen Booth, in the hospital.

And just to add to the chaos, the son is on the run from a Barbara Warren’s police sargent

In addition to the fiasco already happening, there’s a matron played by Sonia Coles, an elderly man in a wheelchair played by Lee Dwyer and another doctor, played by Lewis Coles who are in the middle of rehearsals for the hospital pantomime.

It all gets too much for Nigel Deakin’s Dr Bonney who gets caught up in all of the confusion.

This is the players 60th production in The Village Hall,plus there celebrating 30 years performing there after moving from Bodicote Church House in 1987.

Bodicote Players are a small and friendly amateur dramatics group who perform a pantomime at Christmas and a play in the spring. It is the first show of the year having served up Aladdin and the Pirates as a pantomime in 2016

Tickets for the show are £6 for the performances on Thursday and Friday and £10 on Saturday. As a bonus for the show’s final night, a chesse supper will be served up.

These can be booked from Bodicote Stores/Wacky Wardrobes or alternatively by calling 07854 368190.

More information about the group can be found by visiting www.bodicoteplayers.co.uk.