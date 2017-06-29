Banbury venues team up for Let’s Play comedy night

Banbury’s Rock the Atic and The Mill Arts Centre have teamed up to support Banbury charity Let’s Play Project’ with an evening of top-class comedy.

Stand Up for Let’s Play will be held at the Mill Arts Centre on Friday July 14 from 8pm (not Saturday as incorrectly published in this weeks BG) and will feature a mixture of established comics from TV alongside up-and-coming talent.

Headlining the evening will be Paul McCaffrey, best known for his appearances on Russel Howard’s Good News and BBC Three’s Impractical Jokers.

Also appearing is Tim Renkow whose personal and candid experiences about his cerebral palsy have earned him much acclaim.

The pair will be supported by 10 comedy newcomers plus host Ash Frith.

Proceeds from the evening will go towards the Banbury charity’s ‘Big Build’ appeal which aims to raise £70,000 to enable it to move to a new permanent headquarters and offer activity programs to more disabled young people.

Rhys Hopkin, of The Mill, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to work with Rock the Atic to create this event and to support such a fantastic local charity who do such great work.

“Having 13 comedians on the bill for one special night is an amazing draw, and is an easy way for people to get involved and to support the project.”

To find out more and purchase tickets click here.