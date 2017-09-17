An elementary spoof for Sherlock Holmes on stage in Chipping Norton

A comedy take on Sherlock Holmes is to be presented at Chipping Norton Theatre later this month.

Toby Hulse’s new play Sherlock Holmes and The Crimson Cobbles is based on an original story by writer David Hastings.

This witty, laugh-a-minute pastiche of Conan Doyle’s investigative pair is a fast paced, physical and raucous night at the theatre. It comes to Chipping Norton Theatre from Tuesday, September 19, to Sunday, September 24.

Holmes and Watson are called upon to investigate the Whitechapel murders that are sending shockwaves through London.

When the evidence points to only one possible and inconceivable conclusion about the identity of Jack the Ripper, is the world’s greatest detective prepared to believe the unbelievable?

Three actors play a vast array of characters, with Alasadair Buchan taking on the role of Sherlock.

Ben Tolley is Dr Watson and Neal Craig plays Mrs Hudson, Inspector Lestrade, a Cockney chappie and pretty much everyone else.

Emily Moseley, the play’s producer, said: “Sherlock Holmes and The Crimson Cobbles is the most theatrical of theatre experiences.

“Actors portray two of the most famous literary characters of all time, whilst the third portrays the entire population of London in all of their vivid, eccentric glory.

“Playing with the idea of truth and fiction, this is a classic Holmes and Watson caper, fictional characters attempting to solve a series of real murders, and that allows for all sorts of fantastic liberties to be made.”

Sherlock Holmes and The Crimson Cobbles is suitable for children aged 12 and over.

Performances take place at 7.45pm each night with two matinee performances, one on Thursday, September 21, starting at 1.30pm and another on Saturday, September 23, starting at 2.30pm.

Tickets for adults are £15 each, they are £13 for concessions and £5 for people aged under 26.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01608 642350 or, alternatively, visit www.chippingnortontheatre.com