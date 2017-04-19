The Tempest blows in to two venues around Banbury

Banbury Cross Players present The Tempest this month – at two venues.

Shakespeare’s magical and poignant play is being performed ‘in the round’ at The Mill from Wednesday, April 26, to Saturday, April 29.

But that’s not all – because the play is also being staged at Sulgrave Manor, outside the Manor House on Sunday, April 30, and in the Court Yard Hall on Monday, May 1.

Shakespeare’s final play, The Tempest is full of the poetry, drama and comedy to be expected from the Bard, with the addition of original songs, dance and colourful costumes.

The story yells of former-duke-turned-magician, Prospero – usurped by his brother, and abandoned on an island with his daughter. With only twisted monster Caliban and magical spirit Ariel for company, Prospero sets about gaining revenge on his brother by ship-wrecking him and other members of the courts of Milan and Naples on his island. With all his enemies in one place, Prospero must decide on revenge or conciliation.

Call 01295 279002 to book or for more information.