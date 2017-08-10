The Force be with you for Star Wars exhibition

A ground breaking exhibition that explores the complex notion of identity through the characters of Star Wars is now in London and will remain there throughout the school summer holidays.

An exclusive collection of 200 props, models, costumes and artwork from the iconic Star Wars films is on display.

Props from Star Wars on display

Visitors are taken on an interactive identity quest, leaving with their own personalised and unique Star Wars character.

A team of experts is behind the scientific content of the exhibition including the fields of genetics, neuropsychology and psychology.

For almost 40 years, audiences around the world have followed the adventures of Anakin and Luke Skywalker, cinema’s most famous father and son duo.

Now, Star Wars Identities presents a redefined modern exhibition experience in which visitors can rediscover the unforgettable characters of Star Wars in a whole new way.

Yoda from Star Wars

Through the collection on display, an interactive identity quest and insightful scientific content, visitors will develop a better understanding of what makes the characters of Star Wars who they are, and at the same time explore their own identity with one question - what forces shape you?

“This exhibition offers a fresh perspective on the beloved characters of Star Wars,” said Jacques-Andre Dupont, president and executive producer of X3 Productions who developed it in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd.

“We get a deeper understanding of their identities and, at the same time, we get a deeper understanding of our own.

“The collection, the interactive components and the scientific content work hand in hand here to create a seamless and exciting experience for our visitors. It’s a character driven adventure into identity.”

The study of identity has been divided into three major themes: the origins of the characters, the influences that shape them, and the choices they make during their life.

Within these three themes, 10 components of human identity are explored: species, genes, parents and culture in Origins; mentors, friends and marking events in Influences; and occupation, personality and values in the final zone, Choices.

These components form the backbone of the exhibition, exploring the complex notion of identity both in the real world and in creative fiction.

Original content throughout the exhibition sheds light on each of the components of identity; while simultaneously, ‘making-of’ featurettes explore the stories behind the development of many iconic Star Wars characters, explaining how they became who they are, and showing how different creative choices could have made them different characters altogether.

Star Wars Identities is at the O2 until Sunday, September 3.

The exhibition is open from 10am - 6pm each day with slots every 15 minutes. Ticket prices start from £20 for adults but vary with discounts for off peak times and concessions. Children under five are admitted free.

Ninety minutes is advised for the tour.

Car parking is available but may have to be pre-booked. There is a limit on the size of bag allowed into the exhibition.

For a complete schedule and ticket information visit www.theo2.co.uk/starwars or www.starwarsidentities.com

