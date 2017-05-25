Student Art ‘pop-up’ opens in Banbury’s Church Lane

A pop-up art gallery at The Haven in Church Lane, Banbury marks the start of a month-long arts festival showcasing the work of students from Banbury and Bicester College.

The ‘We Made This’ festival launches with an exhibition by graduates from the college’s higher education programmes, at the new pop up. It will launch Friday, May 26 and be open from Wednesday to Saturday from then onwards until June 10.

Louise Williams, course leader for the Foundation Degree in Creative Art and Design Practice, said: “This is the fourth year that we have taken our end of year shows out into the community.

“This has proved to be an excellent opportunity to engage local people in the arts and support Banbury’s cultural diversity. The initiative also offers a platform to showcase students’ final projects to a wider audience.

“We’d like to thank Banbury’s town team for their support in making this possible in old town and we hope to see hundreds of visitors at our pop-up gallery and shop over the coming weeks.”

The Haven will operate alongside the independently run Church Lane Gallery pop-up which has also recently opened.

Banbury Town Team co-ordinator, Neil Wild, said: “It’s great for Banbury town centre and Old Town in particular to be able to host the college creative arts students again, but even more so this year as they’ll add to the interest already being created by the popular Church Lane Gallery.”

The exhibitions continue at The Haven, with Foundation Art and Design students showcasing their work from June 17 until June 24.

For further information on dates and times visit www.banbury-bicester.ac.uk