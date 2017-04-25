Start of Chipping Norton Literary Festival

An exciting mix of best selling authors, media personalities and newcomers will appear at Chipping Norton Literary Festival, which starts later this week.

The festival, which runs until Sunday, April 30, will see headliners including Ian Rankin, Joanna Trollope and Nadiya Hussain.

Other authors including Tony Robinson and Nicolas Crane, and radio broadcasters Rev Richard Coles and Jenni Murray will be talking about their recent books.

Also in the line-up is Children’s Laureate Chris Riddell and the festival’s founder, Clare Mackintosh, now a hugely successful crime writer. Bryony Gordon, whose Mad Girl is currently topping the best-seller charts, will also be appearing.

In a preview event at the theatre, Armando Iannucci selected his Desert Island books, interviewed by BBC arts editor Will Gompertz.

“We’re expecting several sell-outs,” said festival director Jenny Dee.

“It’s fantastic that these popular and familiar writers want to keep coming to our festival.

“But there are also loads of other events for people of all ages throughout the town, including hands-on events for bloggers, writers and cartoonists.

“We also have our first screenwriter, Sarah Phelps, who’s made our Christmas in recent years with her Agatha Christie adaptations for TV.”

Jenny is also keen to highlight the hugely popular children’s programme which brings in award-winning authors such as Tamsyn Murray and David Solomons, and offers something of interest, from toddlers to teens.

She added: “There’s a lively programme of events in the town but we also take authors out to local schools, and the festival enables us to do important outreach work with small groups of disadvantaged youngsters in special schools, which is particularly rewarding.”

Tickets for a lot of the talks are available now. They can be booked by calling the Chipping Norton Theatre box office on 01608 642350 or by visiting www.chippingnortontheatre.com. Further information about the festival can be found by visiting www.chiplitfest.com.