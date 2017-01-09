Sounds of Simon and Garfunkel at the Mill

One of Britain’s leading tributes to Simon and Garfunkel slip-slide into The Mill in Banbury this month with their All The Hits 1957-1987 show.

Now in its tenth year of touring, The Sounds of Simon has performed up and down the UK with its n reproduction of the award-winning harmonies of the duo, as well as the much-publicised friction between the two singers.

The two- hour show covers all the hits released by Simon and Garfunkel and Paul Simon over the course of 30 years. Starting with Hey Schoolgirl, released in 1957 by the pair when they were only 15 years old, and ending with Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes from the Grammy award winning Graceland album, the show promises to take audiences back and forward through some timeless songs.

Ben Bowden and Adam Ellis, who play the duo on stage, recently released their new live album, Hints and Allegations.

Adam said: “It’s great to take a songwriter as brilliant as Paul Simon and then track his development over 30 years.

“The evening will show how a songwriter practises and develops his craft.”

The show is accompanied by archive footage of Simon and Garfunkel, allowing the stars to tell their own story.

Ben was recently featured on BBC’s The One Show, performing as Paul Simon and talking about Paul’s visit to England in 1965. It was on this trip that Paul reputedly wrote his hit Homeward Bound.

This a return visit to the Mill for the band. Ben said: “It’s great to come back and see old friends.”

The show takes place on Friday January 20. Tickets cost £15.50. Call 279002 or visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk to book.