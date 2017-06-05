Sex, evangelicalism and the future bring laughs to Banbury

Three top comedy acts promise to bring laughter for a range of audiences at the Mill in Banbury this month.

Eleanor Conway (right) brings her show Walk of Shame to the venue on Saturday June 10. The ferocious clubber and party girl has always been a woman of extremes. Now sober from alcohol and substances, she says she’s failing to find moderation and meaning. The show is described as a standup debut about sex, sobriety and sambuca and the modern addict that lies within us all.

Katy Brand presents I Was a Teenage Christian on Thursday June 22. The show examines her self-imposed conversion and total immersion in evangelical Christianity as a teenager – and what happened in the aftermath.

And Mark Thomas presents Predictable – Work in Progress on Friday June 30. The political comic sets out to find what the future has in store for us by asking the audience what their predictions for the future are, creating a fantastical and sometimes accurate vision of the world.

Call 279002 or see themillartscentre.co.uk for details.