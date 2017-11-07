Ross Noble announces new tour

He might currently have the hump to play Igor in the West End revivial of Young Frankenstein, but comedian Ross Noble returns to his roots with a new tour next year.

His new tour, his 16th, entitled El Hablador, he brings his shows to venues in Oxford, High Wycombe, Northampton, Coventry, St Albans Leicester and Cambridge during October and November.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Thursday November 9 at 10am.

On his new show, El Hablador, Ross Noble said: “Expect the unexpected. Unless you’ve seen me before. Then you know what to expect. But I might not do that. But then again, I might. I expect it will be one of those two options.”

Ross Noble is currently performing as Igor in Mel Brooks’ critically acclaimed West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London’s Garrick Theatre until February 2018. Ross is also fronting a new series for award winning entertainment channel Dave, Ross Noble: Off Road (3x60’ episodes), which follows the comedian as he takes part in the Scottish Six Days Trial, a legendary motorbiking challenge and one of the most difficult motorsport challenges in the world, which will air exclusively on the channel in December 2017.

Ross Noble is a Geordie comic who has been performing stand-up since the age of 15 when he was smuggled into his local comedy club. Since then he has never looked back. Noble has undertaken 15 sell out tours, 9 top selling stand-up DVD releases, and ranked 10th in Channel 4’s poll of the 100 Greatest Stand-Ups. He is a former Time Out Award winner for ‘Best Live Stand-Up’, Barry Award winner (Australia) and Perrier Award nominee, with a shedload of other prestigious awards and nominations to boot. As well as performing on stage, Ross is a regular on panel shows such as QI, Have I Got News for You as well as appearances on The Graham Norton Show, Room 101 and Just a Minute.

Visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk or www.rossnoble.co.uk for more details.