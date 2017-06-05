Proms are back with a bang in Shipston

The 19th Shipston Proms gets off to an explosive start on Friday June 16 with one of the leading Abba tribute bands, Abba Inferno, performing at the Townsend Hall.

The two-week music festival has more 35 events from classical to rock and includes many local musicians, while also attracting national and international touring acts.

The Fame Contest on Saturday June 17 offers winners a chance to play on the final night alongside award winning guitarist Laurence Jones. Entry forms are available on the website.

The Debbie Bond Band on tour from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will be at The Cherington Arms on Monday June 26. Rock covers band Vinyl Daze will be opening the show. Information and tickets at: www.shipstonproms.org

And as it’s 50 years since the launch of The Beatles’ Sergeant Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band album, the Proms are celebrating the anniversary with a special concert with the Stratford Festival Orchestra and Choir in the Towsend Hall on Friday June 23.

All the established events are in the programme – Young Musicians’ Concert, Songs From The Shows, Music Society Concert, Shipston Town Band, Pubs and Cafés Trail, the Proms Open Mic, and Stratford Folk Club Comes To Shipston. This year the Shipston Youth Club X-Fest event is within the Proms period and offers an afternoon of fun for all the family.

The festival is organised by a small independent group to provide a platform for the array of talent in the area and beyond.

Visit www.shipstonproms.org for more information.