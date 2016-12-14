Paul Young’s Tex-Mex flavour comes to Mill in Banbury

He’s known for having one of the strongest voices in British music – and now Paul Young is bringing a taste of Americana to Banbury.

His band, Los Pacaminos, are playing a mix of Tex-Mex classics at The Mill on Friday, January 13.

It’s been quite a journey for Paul Young, who achieved stardom in the 1980s with hits including Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home) and Every Time You Go Away and whose emphasis is now on “good music and good times”.

Paul said: “We sing, we dance, we love, we drink tequila – only the good stuff these days!”

The band has played with some of the biggest names in the business, including Queen, Tom Jones and Robbie Williams.

Paul said: “I first heard Ry Cooder’s hybrid version of Tex-Mex, and I started to escape into a world of life down by the border, hot weather and good food.

“We started back in 1992 and it was too much fun to stop. I love the lift you get when playing it. We’re all past wanting to play or listen to music that depresses.”

Tickets cost £21.50. Call 279002 or visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk to book or for more information.