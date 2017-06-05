New painting captures ‘England’s finest view’ at Blenheim

A new work by internationally-renowned artist Lucy Loveheart will be specially featured at Blenheim Palace this year.

The Norfolk-based painter was invited by Blenheim Palace to create a picture which celebrated the natural beauty and rich heritage of the Oxfordshire UNESCO World Heritage site.

The painting, which uses a mixture of handmade re-cycled papers, watercolour, gold relief, acrylic and glitter, was inspired by the famous remark made by Winston Churchill’s father to his new wife when she first saw Blenheim Palace that it was “the finest view in England”.

Lucy tried to re-capture that moment and played around with the perspective a little to make the Palace seem as prominent as possible.

She said: “I have tried to capture the breathtaking view of the glittering, golden palace nestled in the magnificent grounds.

“It pays homage to Winston Churchill, who had such a close association with it and I have woven into the decorative golden border some of its most iconic and treasured features. To paint Blenheim Palace has been a magical experience.”

Lucy trained for 6 years, first at Ipswich & Norwich Schools of Art and then at the Royal College of Art in London.

She draws inspiration from childhood memories, the world of make believe, magic, daydreams and her love of nature.

